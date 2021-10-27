Andy Bill Promoted to GM of Ahern Fire Protection St. Louis Office

Jace Hierlmeier, Executive Vice President of Ahern Fire Protection, is pleased to announce the promotion of Andy Bill to General Manager of Ahern’s St. Louis office effective November 1, 2021.

Andy has been with Ahern since June of 2014 and has held several roles including contract sales/PM, interim GM, and most recently, service sales manager. Prior to relocating his family to St. Louis, Andy owned his own fire protection business in California. Since Andy has taken on the service manager role in St. Louis, the business has seen tremendous growth and has secured several new key customers. Andy is also a recent graduate of our Built to Lead program. “The experience he garnered while owning his own business, coupled with what he has accomplished and learned at Ahern, will serve Andy well as he takes on this new position, “said Hierlmeier.

J. F. Ahern Co. is a mechanical and fire protection contractor specializing in HVAC, plumbing, Controls, Sprinkler, Extinguisher & Alarm and Fabrication for construction and service projects. Founded in 1880, the company has over 1,300 employees servicing commercial and industrial customers across the United States. To keep up with the latest company news and events, visit jfahern.com or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn.

Share this: Tweet



