Announcing the 2022 Missouri Green Schools Honorees & 2022-23 Green Schools Quest Participants

Sprouts, Seedlings & Saplings!

Missouri Green Schools Honors 17 Schools for Sustainability Strides

We’re thrilled to announce the 2022 Missouri Green Schools (MGS) honorees. 17 schools are recognized for their commitment to improving the health and wellness of students and staff, lowering their environmental impact, and providing place-based education.

“By achieving Sprout, Seedling and Sapling level recognition these Missouri schools are embracing green and healthy practices within their campuses, curriculum, and culture,” said Hope Gribble, MGS co-director.

MGS is a state level recognition and support program co-managed by the U.S. Green Building Council – Missouri Gateway Chapter and the Missouri Environmental Education Association. MGS annually recognizes schools for initiatives ranging from designing accessible gardens to establishing diverse Green Teams which foster Whole-School Sustainability.

Sprout

• Bermuda Primary (Ferguson-Florissant)

• Bridgeway Elementary (Pattonville)

• Brittany Woods Middle (University City)

• Central Primary (Ferguson-Florissant)

• City Garden Montessori Elementary & Adolescent Education Center

• Crestwood Elementary (Lindbergh)

• Hixson Middle (Webster Groves)

• Holland Elementary (Springfield)

• Marvin Elementary (Ritenour)

• Patrick Henry Downtown Academy (St. Louis Public Schools)

Seedling

• Chaminade

• Flance Early Childhood Center

• Forsyth School

• Herculaneum High School (Dunklin R-5)

• Principia

• St. Francis of Assisi School

Sapling

• Sunrise R-9 School

