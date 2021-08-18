Announcing the Inaugural “Construction Inclusion Week” – October 18 – 22, 2021

Contractors Unite to Promote Inclusion in the Construction Industry

In 2020, six general contractors created a consortium, Time for Change, with a single purpose: to identify ways to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the construction industry. The shared effort by Gilbane Building Company, DPR Construction, Turner Construction Company, Mortenson, McCarthy Building Companies, and Clark Construction Group resulted in organizing an industry-wide Construction Inclusion Week which will be held October 18, 2021 – October 22, 2021. The theme of “Building the Foundation for Inclusion” will encourage focused dialogue and action in the industry.

Construction Inclusion Week invites every member of the construction industry to unite to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion. By working together, learning from one another, and being consistent commitments and actions towards maintaining a safe and inclusive work environment – free of harassment, hate, or bigotry of any kind – Construction Inclusion Week will effect positive change in the industry for generations of workers to come.

Construction Inclusion Week encourages participating firms to organize activities on their project sites and in their offices to offer opportunities for construction professionals around the world to discuss:

Unconscious Bias

Supplier Diversity

Jobsite Culture

Community Outreach

Leadership commitment and accountability for diversity, equity, and inclusion

By signing up to participate in Construction Inclusion Week, firms will have access to materials and resources that support bringing awareness to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Content will be tailored to enable jobsite conversations and office discussions and enable construction companies to plan targeted activities for their organization and trade partners. Construction Inclusion Week demonstrates how a united industry can collectively set expectations for behaviors that champion inclusion and empowers all people to reach their full potential. Participating in Construction Inclusion Week will enhance and deepen connections with colleagues, clients, and communities.

Visit www.constructioninclusionweek.com to sign up and access valuable resources to bring awareness to diversity, equity, and inclusion concepts for job sites, teams, and companies. Participants will add their voice to address the need to support diversity, equity, and inclusion for all.

From safety to job site technology, the construction industry has made the most progress through collaboration. Fostering sustainable and buildable change requires unity, a common focus on achieving shared goals, and bold steps.

More details and registration information are available at www.constructioninclusionweek.com

ABOUT CONSTRUCTION INCLUSION WEEK: Construction Inclusion Week will harness the collective power of the construction industry to build awareness regarding the need to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in the industry. Construction Inclusion Week will provide content and resources to share throughout the industry. For more information, visit www.constructioninclusionweek.com.

ABOUT TIME FOR CHANGE: In 2020, a group of general contractors: Gilbane Building Company, DPR Construction, Turner Construction Company, Mortenson, McCarthy, and Clark Construction Group created a consortium titled Time for Change with a single purpose: identify ways to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in construction. Through this effort, Construction Inclusion Week was born.

ABOUT GILBANE BUILDING COMPANY: Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. Gilbane is the chairing firm for the inaugural Construction Inclusion Week: Michael E. McKelvy – President & CEO, Gilbane Building Company – Chair, Construction Inclusion Week. For more information, visit www.gilbaneco.com

ABOUT DPR Construction: DPR Construction is a unique technical builder with a passion for results. Consistently ranked in the top 50 general contractors in the country over the last 15 years, DPR is a national commercial contractor and construction manager specializing in technically challenging and sustainable projects—of all sizes and complexities—for the advanced technology, healthcare, life science and corporate office markets. DPR is the co-chairing the inaugural Construction Inclusion Week: George Pfeffer – President & Management Committee Chair, DPR Construction- Co-Chair, Construction Inclusion Week. For more information, visit www.dpr.com.

ABOUT TURNER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY: Turner Construction Company is an international construction services company. Founded in 1902, Turner first made its mark on the industry pioneering the use of steel-reinforced concrete for general building, which enabled the company to deliver safer, stronger, and more efficient buildings to clients. Many decades ago, Turner actively began taking steps to increase diversity in its’ company and industry. Over time Turner’s focus grew to include addressing issues of unconscious bias, inclusion and creating the right environment in the workplace. The company has an annual construction volume of $15 billion.

For more information, visit www.turnerconstruction.com.

ABOUT MORTENSON: Mortenson is a U.S.-based, top-20 developer, builder and provider of energy and engineering services committed to helping organizations move their strategies forward. Mortenson’s expanding portfolio of integrated services ensures that its customers’ investments result in high-performing assets. The result is a turnkey partner, fully invested in the business success of its customers. Founded in 1954, Mortenson has operations across North America with offices in Chicago, Denver, Fargo, Iowa City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, San Antonio, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and in Canada. For additional information, visit www.mortenson.com.

ABOUT McCARTHY: Established in 1864, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in America – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With approximately 5,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, McCarthy is committed to sustaining a culture that delivers great experience for everyone. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work, McCarthy was recognized as a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity for the firm’s commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace. For more information, visit www.mccarthy.com.

ABOUT CLARK CONSTRUCTION: Clark Construction Group, LLC is one of the nation’s most experienced and respected providers of construction services. American-owned and operated since 1906, Clark is consistently ranked by leading industry organizations as one of the largest general building and civil construction companies with annual revenues of approximately $5 billion. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company has offices strategically located to serve clients throughout the country, including Chicago, Baltimore, Houston, Tampa, San Diego, Irvine, San Francisco, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.

