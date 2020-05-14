Archimages, Demien Construction Team on Ambulance District Project in St. Peters

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE



Kirkwood-based Archimages and Wentzville-based Demien Construction Co. have joined forces to design and construct a 5,282-square-foot base house in St. Peters for St. Charles County Ambulance District.

The one-story brick veneer building with wood frame construction is projected to reach completion later this year.

Ken Braunfeld, planning coordinator with the City of St. Peters, said the facility – which sits on a ¾-acre site at the northeast corner of Jungermann Road and Old Mill Parkway – includes four bays for ambulances and EMS vehicles along with overnight crew quarters.

Roy Mangan, associate at Archimages, is project manager for the base house design.

Julie Powers, director of economic development for the City of St. Peters, said SCCAD’s multiple design and construction projects under way are evidence of a growing district’s efforts to serve an ever-expanding population base in St. Charles County.

According to St. Charles County statistics, the county’s population has increased from 213,000 residents in 1990 to nearly 400,000 residents today.

Demien Construction is building a second SCCAD base station as well, with two additional base stations planned in future phases as part of the ambulance district’s master plan for expansion. Included in the plan is a 135,000-square-foot SCCAD headquarters and operations center, which was designed by Archimages and is currently being built by Layne Co. Construction Services of O’Fallon.

Demien also built Water’s Edge Banquet Center, an events venue nestled within St. Peters Golf Club, in 2019.