Arco Construction To File Lien On Centene Community Ice Center

ARCO Construction Company today served a Notice of Intent to file a mechanic’s lien on the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. The filing continues ARCO’s year-long effort to be compensated more than $6.1 million for work performed in building the facility, including extra work and costs resulting from project additions beyond the original contract, changes in the Owner’s design, and significant weather delays. ARCO continues to work on the final phases of the project and pay its subcontractors despite not receiving full compensation.

ARCO is the general contractor for the 277,000 square foot sports and entertainment complex that includes four NHL-sized ice sheets and a covered outdoor rink designed for multi-purpose entertainment opportunities. The St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation (Legacy) is the Owner, Summit Real Estate Group is the Owner’s Representative, and the City of Maryland Heights is now the title holder of record.

“After more than twelve months of good faith meetings and discussions on our part, we have been unable to reach a fair settlement with Legacy,” said John Komlos, Vice President of ARCO Construction. “We were asked by Legacy to navigate many unforeseen challenges after construction started, including major weather delays, hundreds of design changes and several scope of work additions, all of which required significant overtime scheduling for our subcontractors, suppliers and vendors. We successfully met all those challenges and welcomed the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues to their new facility in time to begin their training camp in September of 2019. We believe everyone that made this happen deserves to be compensated for their work.”

A mediation between ARCO and Legacy is scheduled for mid-January 2021.

“ARCO Construction has been honored to be a key member of the project team since its inception, and we thank the City of Maryland Heights for its critical role in the public-private partnership that was formed to facilitate the construction of this project,” Komlos added. “This world-class facility was made possible by the ongoing collaboration and trust among all major stakeholders. The Centene Community Ice Center is a landmark project that will continue to grow the game of hockey in our community and be enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people annually.”

