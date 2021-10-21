Armstrong Teasdale Partner Lynn Goessling Elected to CREW Global Board of Directors

Armstrong Teasdale proudly announces that Partner Lynn Goessling, a longstanding member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) St. Louis and well-recognized real estate attorney, has been elected to the board of directors for the organization’s global leadership, CREW Network.

CREW serves as the premier networking organization for women in commercial real estate and is dedicated to advancing women globally. CREW provides support to more than 12,000 members worldwide through business networking, educational programming, leadership development, industry research and career outreach.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in this capacity, alongside many other talented women in commercial real estate from around the world,” said Goessling. “I am grateful for the opportunities CREW has provided me throughout my career, and look forward to carrying that legacy into the future through my continued involvement and advocacy for other women in the profession.”

Goessling has more than two decades of experience in commercial real estate, financing and business law, serving clients across the country in a wide array of acquisition, disposition, development, land use, financing and leasing matters. Her work includes projects in all sectors of the commercial real estate industry – including multifamily, office, retail, mixed-use, hospitality, health care, and industrial/warehousing. She invests in true partnership with her clients, understanding their objectives and providing experienced counsel in structuring deals, which ultimately enables her to deliver on their strategic goals.

An active member of CREW St. Louis for over 20 years, Goessling served on its board of directors from 2014-2019 and as president in 2018. She also chaired several committees over the years and most recently led the Mentorship Program. CREW St. Louis has recognized Goessling for her contributions with the Career Advancement for Women Award in 2020, the Spirit of CREW Award in 2014 and the Successful Together/Networking Story of the Year Award in 2010. She also currently serves as a board member for the St. Louis County Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, and previously served as CREW Board Representative for the Missouri Growth Association.

About Armstrong Teasdale: Armstrong Teasdale LLP has a long and distinguished track record of delivering sophisticated legal advice and exceptional service to a dynamic client base around the world. Whether an issue is global or local, large or small, Armstrong Teasdale provides each client with an invaluable combination of legal resources and practical advice in nearly every area of law. The firm is a member of Lex Mundi, a global association of 160 independent law firms with locations in more than 125 countries, and the United States Law Firm Group, a network of 17 law firms headquartered in major U.S. cities. Armstrong Teasdale is listed in the Am Law 200, published by The American Lawyer, and the NLJ 250, published by The National Law Journal. For more information, please visit www.atllp.com.

Share this: Tweet



