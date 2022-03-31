As it Begins 50th Year, BSI Constructors Announces Expanded Ownership Group



BSI Constructors will celebrate its 50th anniversary on December 18, 2022.

Founded by Lorenz Bannes and Joseph Shaughnessy in 1972, the company had been exclusively owned by members of the Shaughnessy Family since 1989. Paul (President) & Jim Shaughnessy (Executive Vice President) are the current primary shareholders.



In 2021, BSI began an ownership succession plan with its first ever sale of minority stock shares to four company employees, and five more in 2022. Additional stock purchase opportunities are planned over the next several years. “Family ownership has been a source of stability and continuity since our founding, and we don’t intend to lose that,” according to Paul Shaughnessy. “But we have a great group of professionals who have earned an opportunity to participate. Diversification of ownership, which includes third generation family members, will ensure stability in the years ahead.”



BSI is headquartered in the City of St. Louis and has built some of the most recognizable structures and hardscapes in the metro area including the Pulitzer Foundation for the Arts, The Missouri Historical Society Emerson Center, numerous Missouri Botanical Garden projects, much of the Wells Fargo Advisors Campus, several major structures at Washington University, projects for Forest Park Forever, the new science building at St. Louis University, Citygarden, Kiener Plaza, and the Latter Day Saints Temple. Notable renovations include the St. Louis Public Library Central Branch, Soldiers Memorial, the Residences at the Chase Park Plaza, the Old Post Office, the Jefferson Memorial, Hotel St. Louis, Kenrick Glennon Seminary, the Laurel, and many others. “We’re grateful for our past opportunities,” notes Jim Shaughnessy, “but our 50th anniversary year will be forward looking, with a focus on how to continually adapt and improve to best serve our clients in the years ahead.”



Founder and current Chairman Emeritus Joe Shaughnessy reflected on the company he started almost 50 years ago, “I take great satisfaction in all of the lives we have touched in a positive way – our great people, our many wonderful clients, our subcontractors, and the many worthy charities we have been able to support because we are a well-run and profitable company. I truly believe BSI has been a force for good in our community, and that’s why we intend for it to continue for many years to come.”

