ASA Midwest Council Announces Nominations for The Disco Ball Awards Gala March 28, 2020

This is the 27th year ASA will recognize outstanding companies in the construction industry. The winners in each category will be announced on March 28th, during the Disco Ball Awards Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown St. Louis.
The four award categories include General Contractor of the Year, Outstanding MEP Subcontractor, Outstanding Specialty Subcontractor, and Service Provider/Supplier of the Year. Both General Contractors and Subcontractors are nominated based on criteria that includes bid ethics practice, safety policy and practices, jobsite supervision, scheduling coordination, and project relations. The ASA-Midwest Council will also award special safety awards at the gala, to qualifying members who have achieved work safety excellence in 2019.
The ASA Awards Gala is open to all members of the construction industry. Tickets for the black-tie- optional event are $175 and includes valet parking. For reservations, visit www.asamidwest.com by March 18th to reserve your spot.
Congratulations to the 2020 Nominees
(Nominees are placed in the appropriate category based on annual revenue)
General Contractor of the Year Nominees:
Category A
- Alberici Constructors
- ARCO Construction
- BSI Constructors
- Contegra Construction Co.
- L. Keeley Construction
- McCarthy Building Companies
- Tarlton Corporation
Category B
- Interface Construction Corp
- ISC Contracting
- Kadean Construction
- McGrath & Associates
- Musick Construction
- Rhodey Construction
Category C
- BEX Construction Services
- G. S. & S. Construction
- J.E. Foster Building Company
- Spiegelglass Construction Company
Outstanding MEP Subcontractor
Category A
- Aschinger Electric
- CE Jarrell Mechanical Contractors
- Guarantee Electrical Company
- J.F. Electric, Inc.
- Kaemmerlen Electric
- Murphy Company
- PayneCrest Electric, Inc.
- Sachs Electric
Category B
- Benson Electric Co.
- Bi-State Fire Protection
- Boyer Fire Protection
- Kaiser Electric Co.
- KayBee Electric Co.
- O.J. Laughlin Plumbing Co.
- Parkway Construction Services
- Plumbing Planning Corporation
- R.F. Meeh Co.
Outstanding Specialty Subcontractor
Category A
- BAZAN Painting Co.
- Kirberg Company
- Niehaus Building Services
- T.J. Wies Contracting, Inc.
- Vee-Jay Cement Contracting Co., Inc.
Category B
- AME Constructors
- American Steel Fabrication, Inc.
- George McDonnell & Sons
- Golterman & Sabo
- Grant Masonry Contracting
- Leach Painting Company
- Meyer Painting Company
- Swanson Masonry, Inc.
Service Provider/Supplier of the Year
- Enterprise Bank & Trust
- Fabick
- JD Kutter
- K & K Supply
- NuWay
- Seal the Deal Too
The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council is a construction trade association made up of quality specialty subcontractors, suppliers and service providers serving the construction industry and the community in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and southern Illinois. The ASA Midwest Council’s purpose is to improve the construction process through active participation in education, advocacy and cooperation. For more information about the ASA Midwest Council, visit www.asamidwest.com or contact executive director, Susan Winkelmann at 314-845-0855.