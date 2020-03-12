ASA Midwest Council Announces Nominations for The Disco Ball Awards Gala March 28, 2020

This is the 27th year ASA will recognize outstanding companies in the construction industry. The winners in each category will be announced on March 28th, during the Disco Ball Awards Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown St. Louis.

The four award categories include General Contractor of the Year, Outstanding MEP Subcontractor, Outstanding Specialty Subcontractor, and Service Provider/Supplier of the Year. Both General Contractors and Subcontractors are nominated based on criteria that includes bid ethics practice, safety policy and practices, jobsite supervision, scheduling coordination, and project relations. The ASA-Midwest Council will also award special safety awards at the gala, to qualifying members who have achieved work safety excellence in 2019.

The ASA Awards Gala is open to all members of the construction industry. Tickets for the black-tie- optional event are $175 and includes valet parking. For reservations, visit www.asamidwest.com by March 18th to reserve your spot.

Congratulations to the 2020 Nominees

(Nominees are placed in the appropriate category based on annual revenue)

General Contractor of the Year Nominees:

Category A

Alberici Constructors

ARCO Construction

BSI Constructors

Contegra Construction Co.

L. Keeley Construction

McCarthy Building Companies

Tarlton Corporation

Category B

Interface Construction Corp

ISC Contracting

Kadean Construction

McGrath & Associates

Musick Construction

Rhodey Construction

Category C

BEX Construction Services

G. S. & S. Construction

J.E. Foster Building Company

Spiegelglass Construction Company

Outstanding MEP Subcontractor

Category A

Aschinger Electric

CE Jarrell Mechanical Contractors

Guarantee Electrical Company

J.F. Electric, Inc.

Kaemmerlen Electric

Murphy Company

PayneCrest Electric, Inc.

Sachs Electric

Category B

Benson Electric Co.

Bi-State Fire Protection

Boyer Fire Protection

Kaiser Electric Co.

KayBee Electric Co.

O.J. Laughlin Plumbing Co.

Parkway Construction Services

Plumbing Planning Corporation

R.F. Meeh Co.

Outstanding Specialty Subcontractor

Category A

BAZAN Painting Co.

Kirberg Company

Niehaus Building Services

T.J. Wies Contracting, Inc.

Vee-Jay Cement Contracting Co., Inc.

Category B

AME Constructors

American Steel Fabrication, Inc.

George McDonnell & Sons

Golterman & Sabo

Grant Masonry Contracting

Leach Painting Company

Meyer Painting Company

Swanson Masonry, Inc.

Service Provider/Supplier of the Year

Enterprise Bank & Trust

Fabick

JD Kutter

K & K Supply

NuWay

Seal the Deal Too

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council is a construction trade association made up of quality specialty subcontractors, suppliers and service providers serving the construction industry and the community in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and southern Illinois. The ASA Midwest Council’s purpose is to improve the construction process through active participation in education, advocacy and cooperation. For more information about the ASA Midwest Council, visit www.asamidwest.com or contact executive director, Susan Winkelmann at 314-845-0855.