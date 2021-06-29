ASA Midwest Council Celebrates Friday Night Lights Gala Nominees & Winners on June 25, 2021

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council announced the winners of its Friday Night Lights Awards Gala, June 25th, 2021. ASA Midwest Council hosted 364 people, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown St. Louis, for the 28th annual event. The award categories included General Contractor of the Year, Outstanding MEP Subcontractors, Outstanding Specialty Subcontractors, and Service Provider/Supplier of the Year. The ASA Legacy Award, and GC Field & Office Employees of the Year, were also recognized at the gala. The ASA Midwest Council awarded special safety awards to qualifying ASA members who have achieved work safety excellence in 2020, as well as an overall safety cup award given to one ASA member company.

2021 General Contractor of the Year

Category A – Tarlton Corporation

Category B – McGrath & Associates

Category C – Eagan Building Group

2021 Outstanding MEP Subcontractor

Category A – Murphy Company

Category B – Aschinger Electric

2021 Outstanding Specialty Subcontractor

Category A – Flooring Systems, Inc.

Category B – Golterman & Sabo

2021 Service Provider/Supplier of the Year: NuWay

ASA Legacy Award: Tom McDonnell, George McDonnell & Sons

GC Field Employee of the Year Steve Moore, Tarlton Corporation

GC Office Employee of the Year Brad Davis, Musick Construction

2020 ASA Safety Cup Aschinger Electric

2020 Safety Award Winners

Division I – Murphy Company

Division II – Vee-Jay Cement Co.

Division III – Bell Electrical Contractors

Division IV – BAZAN Painting Co.

Division V – Hayden Wrecking

Division VI – George McDonnell & Sons

“After what we’ve been through the last 18 months, the awards gala had a different air about it this year. More than ever, everyone was in a great mood and so happy just to be out and see each other. It was really special.” said ASA-Midwest Council President, Richard Russell , with Sachs Electric. “I would like to congratulate all of this years’ nominees and award winners for a job well done. Also, I’d like to thank everyone for their unwavering support for the ASA Midwest Council. The awards are a testament to how blessed we all are to have so many exceptional general contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, and associated service providers in our region.”

General contractors were nominated based on bid ethics practice, equitable contract/purchase order provisions, safety policy and practices, payment practices, jobsite supervision, scheduling coordination, subcontractor/vendor relations and administrative procedures/paperwork. Sub-contractors were judged on bid ethics and practice, safety policy and practices, jobsite supervision, communication, scheduling coordination, project relations, administrative procedures/paperwork and quality workmanship. The vendor/suppliers were nominated based on pricing consistency, equitable contract/purchase order provisions, accessibility, timeliness of service/delivery, customer relations and administrative procedures.

The general contractor and subcontractor categories were divided into sub-categories based on sales volume. ASA members nominated and cast votes for the general contractor and service provider/ supplier awards. Past nominees and previous general contractor award winners submitted nominations for the subcontractor categories, which were voted on by previous general contractor winners.

About American Subcontractors Association – Midwest Council The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council is a construction trade association made up of quality specialty contractors and suppliers serving the construction industry and the community in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and southern Illinois, for the past 54 years. The Midwest Council’s purpose is to improve the construction process through active participation in education, advocacy and cooperation. For more information about the ASA Midwest Council, visit www.asamidwest.com or contact executive director Susan Winkelmann at 314-845-0855. ASA Midwest Council – Building. Community. for 54 years. Est. 1967

