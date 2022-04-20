ASA Midwest Council Celebrates Neon Awards Gala Nominees & Winners on April 9, 2022

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council announced the winners of its Neon Awards Gala, April 9th, 2022. The ASA Midwest Council hosted 430 people, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown St. Louis, for the 29th annual event. The award categories included General Contractor of the Year, Outstanding MEP Subcontractors, Outstanding Specialty Subcontractors, and Service Provider/Supplier of the Year. The ASA Legacy Award, and GC Field & Office Employees of the Year, were also recognized at the gala. The ASA Midwest Council awarded special safety awards to qualifying ASA members who have achieved work safety excellence in 2021, as well as an overall safety cup award given to one ASA member company.

2022 General Contractor of the Year

Category A – BSI Constructors

Category B – Musick Construction

Category C – BEX Construction Services

2022 MEP Subcontractor of the Year

Category A – Guarantee Electrical

Category B – R.F. Meeh Co. 2022

Specialty Subcontractor of the Year

Category A – Flooring Systems, Inc.

Category B – Imperial Metal Company

2022 Service Provider/Supplier of the Year

JD Kutter

ASA Legacy Award:

Walter Bazan, Jr., BAZAN Painting Co.

GC Field Employee of the Year

Frank Malone, IMPACT Strategies, Inc. GC

Office Employee of the Year

Ray Elking, McCarthy Building Companies

2021 ASA Safety Cup

Golterman & Sabo

2021 Safety Award Winners

Division I – Murphy Company

Division II – Vee-Jay Cement Co

Division III – Haberberger, Inc.

Division IV – Hayden Wrecking

Division V – Negwer Door Systems Division VI – Grant Masonry Contracting

“Wow! What a great time, the ASA Awards Gala once again proved to be one of the premier events in the St. Louis construction industry. Congratulations to this year’s nominees and award winners, you truly are the best of the best in St. Louis!” said ASA-Midwest Council President, Chris Sauer with TJ Wies Contracting; “Last but not least, I would like to thank the Awards Gala committee for their hard work putting on such an amazing event again this year.”

General contractors were nominated based on bid ethics practice, equitable contract/purchase order provisions, safety policy and practices, payment practices, jobsite supervision, scheduling coordination, subcontractor/vendor relations and administrative procedures/paperwork. Sub-contractors were judged on bid ethics and practice, safety policy and practices, jobsite supervision, communication, scheduling coordination, project relations, administrative procedures/paperwork, and quality workmanship. The vendor/suppliers were nominated based on pricing consistency, equitable contract/purchase order provisions, accessibility, timeliness of service/delivery, customer relations and administrative procedures.

The general contractor and subcontractor categories were divided into sub-categories based on sales volume. ASA members nominated and cast votes for the general contractor and service provider/ supplier awards. Past nominees and previous general contractor award winners submitted nominations for the subcontractor categories, which were voted on by previous general contractor winners.

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council is a construction trade association made up of quality specialty contractors and suppliers serving the construction industry and the community in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and southern Illinois, for the past 55 years.

The Midwest Council’s purpose is to improve the construction process through active participation in education, advocacy, and cooperation. For more information about the ASA Midwest Council, visit www.asamidwest.com or contact executive director Susan Winkelmann at 314-845-0855. ASA Midwest Council – Building. Community. for 55 years. Est. 1967

