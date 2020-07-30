ASA Midwest Council Hosts Virtual Celebration to Honor Disco Ball Award Nominees & Winners

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council announced the winners of its Disco Ball Awards Gala, during a virtual awards ceremony on July 27th. The annual awards gala that was set to take place on March 28th, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The award categories included General Contractor of the Year, Outstanding MEP Subcontractors, Outstanding Specialty Subcontractors, and Service Provider/Supplier of the Year. The GC Field & Office Employees of the Year were also recognized at the gala. The ASA Midwest Council awarded special safety awards to qualifying ASA members who have achieved work safety excellence in 2019.

2020 General Contractor of the Year

Category A

BSI Constructors, Inc.

Category B

McGrath & Associates

Category C

BEX Construction Services

2020 Outstanding MEP Subcontractor

Category A PayneCrest Electric Category B Boyer Fire Protection

2020 Outstanding Specialty Subcontractor

Category A

Vee-Jay Cement Contracting

Category B

Golterman & Sabo

2020 Service Provider/Supplier of the Year

J D Kutter

GC Field Employee of the Year

Jeff Bueckendorf, BEX Construction Services

GC Office Employee of the Year

Steve Cronin, Tarlton Corporation

2019 ASA Safety Cup Murphy Company

2019 Safety Award Winners Division I – Murphy Company

Division II – Vee-Jay Cement Co.

Division III – Professional Installers, Inc.

Division IV –BAZAN Painting Co.

Division V – Parkway Construction Services

Division VI – George McDonnell & Sons

“Being delayed several months, and not having the pleasure of the big dinner gathering, this years’ awards ceremony was anything but conventional. However, the significance of these awards is not reduced, and I am pleased that we were able to continue our tradition of recognizing excellence in the St. Louis area construction industry. ” said ASA-Midwest Council President Richard Russell with Sachs Electric Co. “I would like to congratulate this year’s award winners and nominees for a job well done.”

General contractors were nominated based on bid ethics practice, equitable contract/purchase order provisions, safety policy and practices, payment practices, jobsite supervision, scheduling coordination, subcontractor/vendor relations and administrative procedures/paperwork. Sub-contractors were judged on bid ethics and practice, safety policy and practices, jobsite supervision, communication, scheduling coordination, project relations, administrative procedures/paperwork and quality workmanship. The vendor/suppliers were nominated based on pricing consistency, equitable contract/purchase order provisions, accessibility, timeliness of service/delivery, customer relations and administrative procedures.

The general contractor and subcontractor categories were divided into sub-categories based on sales volume. ASA members nominated and cast votes for the general contractor and service provider/ supplier awards. Past nominees and previous general contractor award winners submitted nominations for the subcontractor categories, which were voted on by previous general contractor winners.

About American Subcontractors Association – Midwest Council

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council is a construction trade association made up of quality specialty contractors and suppliers serving the construction industry and the community in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and southern Illinois, for the past 53 years.

The Midwest Council’s purpose is to improve the construction process through active participation in education, advocacy and cooperation. For more information about the ASA Midwest Council, visit www.asamidwest.com or contact executive director Susan Winkelmann at 314-845-0855.

ASA Midwest Council – Building. Community. for 53 years. Est. 1967