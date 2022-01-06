ASA Midwest Council Meet the General Contractors Expo

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) – Midwest Council will host its 20th annual Meet the General Contractors Expo on February 2, 2022, at the St. Charles Convention Center.

The yearly event gives area subcontractors and construction professionals the opportunity for valuable networking time with many of St. Louis’ top general contractors. ASA will follow all safety precautions during the expo, to ensure the safest possible environment for our exhibitors and attendees.

The expo provides an ideal opportunity for construction industry professionals to network with general contractors, all in one place and in a relaxed setting. The expo is specifically designed for networking and building relationships with multiple representatives from the area general contractors. As of today, there are 38 GC exhibitors participating in this must attend event for the STL construction industry!

2022 General Contractor Exhibitors (as of 1.5.22.)



Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Altman-Charter Company

ARCO Construction Company

BEX Construction Services

Brinkmann Constructors

BSI Constructors, Inc.

Clayco

Contegra Construction Company

Conway Contracting, Inc.

Eagan Building Group

Echelon Constructors

Green Street Building Group

Helmkamp Construction Co.

Holland Construction Services, Inc.

Impact Strategies

Interface Construction Corporation

KAI Build

KCI Construction Company

Kadean Construction

Keeley Construction

The Korte Company

Kozeny-Wagner, Inc.

LANDCO Construction

The Lawrence Group Projects, LLC

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

McGrath & Associates, Inc.

Paric Corporation

Pinnacle Contracting, Inc.

Poettker Construction Company

R.G. Ross Construction Company, Inc.

Rhodey Construction

River City Construction

Russell HBD

S. M. Wilson & Co.

SITELINES, Inc.

Tarlton

United Construction Ent. Co. of St. Louis, Inc.

Wright Construction Services, Inc.

Advance Expo Registration is $75 for ASA Members and $105 for Non-Members. Registration includes hosted bar and appetizers. Register online at www.asamidwest.com by January 19th, 2022. After January 19th, 2022, there is a $15 surcharge on late registration, so register today for the early bird discount.



Advance Registration is required, and space is filling up very quickly!

Again this year the Expo will be held in an expanded location in the lower level of the St Charles Convention Center, to allow for social distancing, and extra area to spread out and allow our exhibitors to be set up safely. We will follow all safety guidelines to ensure the best possible event for our exhibitors and attendees, while respecting local safety and gathering guidelines for the GC exhibitors, and our Expo attendees as well.



ASA will have a booth at the expo with information about the St. Louis chapter, and details of upcoming industry events for 2022. The event is open to ASA Members only from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m., and then open to all registered attendees from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m.

About American Subcontractors Association – Midwest Council

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council is a construction trade association made up of quality specialty subcontractors and suppliers serving the construction industry and the community in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and southern Illinois. The ASA Midwest Council’s purpose is to improve the construction process through active participation in education, advocacy and cooperation. For more information about the ASA Midwest Council, visit www.asamidwest.com or contact Executive Director, Susan Winkelmann at 314-845-0855. ASA Midwest Council – Building. Community. Est. 1967

