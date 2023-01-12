ASA Midwest Council Meet the General Contractors Expo on February 1, 2023

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) – Midwest Council will host its 21st annual Meet the General Contractors Expo on February 1, 2023, at the St. Charles Convention Center.

The yearly event gives area subcontractors and construction professionals the opportunity for valuable networking time with many of St. Louis’ top general contractors.

The expo provides an ideal opportunity for construction industry professionals to network with general contractors, all in one place and in a relaxed setting. The expo is specifically designed for networking and building relationships with multiple representatives from the area general contractors. As of today, there are 34 GC exhibitors participating in this must attend event for the STL construction industry!

2023 General Contractor Exhibitors

Alberici Constructors, Inc. – ARCO Construction – BEX Construction Services – Brinkmann Constructors – BSI Constructors – Contegra Construction Company – Conway Contracting – Eagan Building Group – Echelon Constructors – Helmkamp Construction Co. – IMPACT Strategies, Inc. – Integrate Construction Partners – Interface Construction Corp. – KAI Build – Kadean Construction – Keeley Construction – KCI Construction Co. – The Korte Company – Kozeny-Wagner, Inc. – Landco Construction – McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. – McGrath & Associates, Inc. – Paric Corporation – Pinnacle Contracting, Inc. – Poettker Construction Co. – R.G. Ross Construction Co. – Rhodey Construction – Roanoke Construction – Russell – SITELINES, Inc. – S. M. Wilson & Co. – Tarlton Corporation – United Construction Ent. Co. of St. Louis, Inc. – Wright Construction Services

Advance Expo Registration is $85 for ASA Members and $125 for Non-Members. Registration includes hosted bar and appetizers. Register online at https://asamidwest.com/asaevents/asa-meet-the-gcs-expo-2023/by January 18, 2023. After January 18th , 2023, there is a $15 surcharge on late registration, so register today for the early bird discount.



Advance Registration is required, and space is filling up very quickly so register soon .



ASA will have a booth at the expo with information about the St. Louis chapter, and details of upcoming industry events for 2023. The event is open to ASA Members only from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m ., and then open to all registered attendees from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m.

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council is a construction trade association made up of quality specialty subcontractors and suppliers serving the construction industry and the community in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and southern Illinois. The ASA Midwest Council’s purpose is to improve the construction process through active participation in education, advocacy and cooperation. For more information about the ASA Midwest Council, visit www.asamidwest.com or contact Executive Director, Susan Winkelmann at 314-845-0855. ASA Midwest Council – Building. Community. Est. 1967