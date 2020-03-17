ASCC CPC Position Statements

The Concrete Polishing Council (CPC), a subsidiary of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO, has published five Position Statements on topics of concern to the polished concrete contractor and those who specify polished concrete. The position statements clarify the polished concrete contractor’s point of view for architects, engineers, owners and others.

The five statements are:

#1 Slab Protection by Others

#2 Slip Resistance of Polished Concrete

#3 Coordinating the Concrete and Polishing Contractors’ Subcontracts

#4 Separation of Semirigid Concrete Floor Joint Fillers

#5 Effects of Slab-Surface Finish Density of Polished Concrete

The statements are written by ASCC technical director, Dr. Bruce Suprenant, P.E., Phd, FACI.

“The statements explain the concerns that can arise during construction and/or the polishing process, and explain how CPC member contractors will work with the project team for the best possible outcome,” says Suprenant.