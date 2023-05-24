ASCC Hires Two to Direct Association’s Sustainability Initiative

Bev Garnant

Bruce Suprenant

The American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC) announced that Bruce Suprenant, P.E., PhD., FACI, and Bev Garnant, HACI, have been retained to develop and manage the association’s sustainability initiative. Suprenant and Garnant are ASCC’s former technical director and executive director respectively.

“This initiative has two purposes,” explained Garnant. “The first is to collaborate with the Portland Cement Association (PCA), the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA), and others, to best achieve the goal of lowering the carbon footprint of our industry. The second is to gather and develop resources to help our members navigate this new reality.”

“Sustainability is ASCC’s new safety,” says Suprenant. “The majority of owners and developers will soon mandate that the construction of their projects, as well as the long-term operation of the structures, be as sustainable as possible. It’s ASCC’s responsibility to provide their contractors the knowledge and expertise to meet these preconditions.”

ASCC has established a Sustainability Committee for the purpose of accomplishing the goals of the initiative. Members include representatives from PCA, NRMCA, and ACI Neu, producers, consultants, and contractors from across the country.

