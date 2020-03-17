ASCC Safety Consulting Services Announced

The American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC) St. Louis, MO, has launched a program of safety consulting services for its contractor members. Available services include Written Program / Policy Review, Site Safety and Risk Assessment, a Mock OSHA Inspection and an Assessment of Silica Dust Generating Conditions. Services are provided by Joe Whiteman, ASCC’s director of safety services, and are $90/hour for offsite activities and $195/hour onsite.

The audit is a new piece of ASCC’s comprehensive safety program, designed to make its member contractors the safest in the industry. Other products and services include:

A safety/insurance hotline

A 288-page customizable Safety Manual written specifically for concrete contractors

52 Tool Box Training Talks specifically for concrete construction work; in English and Spanish

A Legacy Safety Leadership Program for owners and CEOs for establishment and maintenance of a behavior-based safety culture

28 Safety Bulletins of current topics of interest

Insurance Bulletins

Job Hazard Analysis (JHA) forms covering most concrete construction activities

Templates for Site Specific Safety Plans and much more

The Safety & Risk Management Council (SRMC) is a specialty council of ASCC that educates and provides materials to contractors on all aspects of safety relating to concrete contracting and insurance matters.

The ASCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete, and to providing them a unified voice in the construction industry. Members include concrete contracting firms, manufacturers, suppliers and others interested in the concrete industry such as architects, specifiers and distributors. There are approximately 760 member companies in the United States and 13 foreign countries.

For more information, visit www.ascconline.org or call the ASCC office at (866) 788-2722.

The CPC provides standards, education and a professional network for polishing contractors and others in the industry. The primary goals of the Council are to furnish training opportunities and certification programs for their members and to share information on best practices with the design and construction community.

The ASCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete, and to providing them a unified voice in the construction industry. Members include concrete contracting firms, manufacturers, suppliers and others interested in the concrete industry such as architects, specifiers and distributors. There are approximately 760 member companies in the United States and 13 foreign countries.

For more information, visit www.ascconline.org or call the ASCC office at (866) 788-2722.