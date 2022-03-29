ASCC Safety Summit 2022

The American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO, and the Tilt-Up Concrete Association (TCA), Mt. Vernon, IA, announce the ASCC/TCA Safety Summit 2022. Following the success of last year’s inaugural summit, this event is designed to bring together those responsible for safety in their companies for a day of information exchange. “Safety professionals from ASCC and TCA members across the country will come together to share best practices and their most daunting challenges,” says Bev Garnant, executive director of the ASCC. The Safety Summit is scheduled for November 10-11 in Albuquerque, NM.

The summit will open with keynote speaker, Mike Schneider, VP & Chief People Person, Baker Concrete Construction, Monroe, OH, a winner of the prestigious ASCC Owner/Executive Safety Award and a past president of ASCC. The remainder of the summit will be devoted to breakout sessions, the heart of the program. Attendees will be able to delve into a wide range of hard-hitting topics selected to foster spirited discussion. “The goal is for every attendee to leave armed with new ideas and contact information from fellow members, eager to continue the conversations, and with renewed energy for keeping their companies safe,” says TCA executive director Mitch Bloomquist.

The ASCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete, and to providing them with a unified voice in the construction industry. Members include concrete contracting firms, manufacturers, suppliers and others interested in the concrete industry, such as architects, specifiers and distributors. There are approximately 700 member companies in the United States and 11 foreign countries. For more information visit the website at www.ascconline.org or call (866) 788-2722.

The Tilt-Up Concrete Association (TCA) is the international nonprofit trade association for the global tilt-up concrete construction industry and was founded in 1986 by a dedicated group of contractors, professionals, and manufacturers with the interest of improving the quality and acceptance of tilt-up construction. For more information please visit www.tilt-up.org.

