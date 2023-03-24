Associated Builders and Contractors Names 82 Winning Projects Across U.S.

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

The Associated Builders and Contractors in mid-March announced a total of $2.14 billion worth of construction across 82 projects as the winners of its 33rd Annual Excellence in Construction Awards.

The EIC Awards are bestowed on projects coast to coast that demonstrate innovation, design-build excellence and productivity, according to Milton Graugnard, 2023 national chairman of the ABC’s board of directors.

“The Excellence in Construction Awards are the cornerstone competition in our industry, honoring the project teams that exemplify the best of the best in merit shop construction,” Graugnard said.

Winners include the National WWI Memorial in Washington D.C., the Mount Olympus Indoor Water Park in Lake Delton, Wisconsin and the Thibodaux Regional Medical Center’s Cancer Institute in Thibodaux, Louisiana. “Every one of these projects is exemplary and shows the diversity of what the merit shop construction industry builds and how we build projects safely, on time and on budget.”

The EIC Awards honor every member of the construction team – the contractor, owner, architect and engineer. Winning projects are judged on complexity, attractiveness, unique challenges that were overcome, completion time, innovation and safety.

A full list of winners is available here.