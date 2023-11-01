Jennifer McNelly ASSP CEO Joins AMNSI Board of Directors November 1, 2023 Associations/People The American Society of Safety Professionals announces that CEO Jennifer McNelly has been appointed to the board of directors of the American National Standards Institute. Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Whatsapp Email Tags: ASSP Show comments Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Post navigation Sustainability Campus Celebrates Grand Opening in Maryland HeightsPeople On The Move In The Local Construction Industry