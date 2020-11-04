ASSP & NECA Collaborate on Improving Worker Safety

The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) and National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) have signed a three-year memorandum of understanding that brings the organizations together to advance workplace safety and health in the electrical construction industry.

The two organizations will share best practices and work cooperatively to advance issues of common interest, increase opportunities for continuing education, and ensure access to valuable training programs.

“We recognize the benefits of collaboration to improve occupational safety and health practices and outcomes,” said ASSP CEO Jennifer McNelly. “We strive to eliminate worker illnesses, injuries and fatalities across the board, and organizations working together improves the ability to achieve that result.”

NECA also prioritizes workplace safety by offering publications, webinars, software and training courses to help electrical contractors maintain safe worksites, develop their own corporate safety programs and comply with federal regulations.

“We work to raise the profile of worker safety in our industry, so cooperating with ASSP brings a new level of expertise to that effort,” said NECA CEO David Long. “I am excited for the good this collaboration can do, not just for our member companies, but the electrical construction industry as a whole.

About ASSP – Working together for a safer, stronger future

For more than 100 years, the American Society of Safety Professionals has been at the forefront of helping occupational safety and health professionals protect people and property. The nonprofit society is based in the Chicago suburb of Park Ridge. Its global membership of nearly 40,000 professionals covers all industries, developing safety and health management plans that prevent injuries, illnesses and deaths. ASSP advances its members and the safety profession through education, advocacy, standards and a professional community. Its flagship publication, Professional Safety, is a longtime leader in the field. Visit www.assp.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About NECA

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA’s national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.