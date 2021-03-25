Bangert Hires Co-Founder of Event 1 Software

Bangert, Inc. announces today a dynamic addition to their leadership team with industry veteran, co-founder of Event 1 Software (Office Connector) James Coyle, appointed as Sales Director.

“James is the best of both worlds, he brings much more than just leadership to the table,” said Reid Bangert, COO of Bangert, Inc. “We have a common goal in developing customers that are raving fans. James’ passion for the entire customer experience is what differentiates him from anyone else in the crowd.”

Coyle has over 30 years of experience in construction technology and consulting. Prior to joining Bangert, James graduated from the University of Oregon with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems. Coyle then worked for Timberline Software (later acquired by Sage) where he met Bangert’s founders, Richard and Kurt Bangert, and was involved with launching Timberline within the Bangert company. James joined Bangert in 1989, where he worked in sales and consulting at their St. Louis and Cleveland offices. Coyle would go on to work as an Independent Timberline Consultant, co-found Quality User Educators, and co-found Event 1 Software.

“I am deeply connected with my Bangert roots and I would not be who I am today if it wasn’t for my previous experience at Bangert,” said James Coyle. “I believe it is important, now more than ever, for customers to have the right kinds of conversations and the right technology and experiences for their company. I am thrilled to be a part of that.”Coyle will lead Bangert’s sales team as the construction industry enters the era of cloud-based financial management software. Coyle’s experience with the changes in technology in this specific area will serve him well as we move into the new era.

“I could not be more pleased to have James join the Bangert team. James’ long history and deep knowledge of – and experience with – construction technology will be a great asset to our customers and co-workers,” said Kurt Bangert, CEO of Bangert, Inc. “James is a ‘make it happen’ kind of guy and his optimism and enthusiasm is infectious. Please join me in welcoming James!”

Bangert understands that construction companies don’t have one-size-fits-all business needs. Founded in 1983, Bangert has cultivated strong relationships by investing in people and technology that are dedicated to helping their clients save time and money. If you’re a construction company who’s been thinking about change, contact Bangert today at bangertinc.com/acumatica-construction-edition