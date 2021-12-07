Belt Announces $5 Million investment for St. Louis Downtown Airport

St. Louis Downtown Airport will receive $5 million in funding to benefit aircraft maintenance providers and support more than 450 high-tech aerospace manufacturing jobs at the airport, State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) announced Thursday.

“St. Louis Downtown Airport is a vital economic engine in the Metro East,” Belt said. “I will continue working with Representative Latoya Greenwood to bring our tax money home from Springfield in order to maintain and create jobs in our area.”

St. Louis Downtown Airport is the third busiest airport in the State of Illinois and was recognized by the Illinois Department Division of Aeronautics as the 2021 Reliever Airport of the Year.

The funding will provide a Ground Engine Run-Up project, which is a critical improvement that will benefit four aircraft maintenance providers operating at St. Louis Downtown Airport. This project will support more than 450 high-tech aerospace manufacturing jobs by improving production safety, reliability and efficiency, improving airport businesses and increasing global competitiveness for Southwestern Illinois and the state of Illinois.

The project has been in the works for several years. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2022.

“This Engine Run-Up facility will provide new opportunities to expand aerospace manufacturing opportunities at St. Louis Downtown Airport, resulting in job growth and private sector investment at this site,” said Taulby Roach, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bi-State Development. “We greatly appreciate the support of Senator Belt and Representative Greenwood in advocating for this funding and are confident that it will enable us to continue to grow the annual economic impact of our Airport.”

A full list of recipients can be found here.

Share this: Tweet



