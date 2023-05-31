BEX Construction Services Debuts New Headquarters

BEX Construction Services, the City of Maryland Heights and the Maryland Heights Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 1, 2023 to welcome fast-growing BEX Construction Services to its new BEX-built headquarters near Creve Coeur Lake at 12173 Prichard Farm Road in Maryland Heights MO 63043

Speakers included Maryland Heights Mayor Mike Moeller; Director of Economic Development Jim Carver; and BEX Construction Services President Randy Bueckendorf and discussed how BEX Construction Services decided to relocate, invest and grow in Maryland Heights. Firm Mascot Bexy the Bear was unveiled. Local sand sculptor Dave Diederich sculpted the firm’s new building and the BEX Shield as a three-dimensional sand sculpture from 10 tons of sugar sand, working from May 31 through the morning of June 1.

BEX Construction Services performed a gut renovation of the former Steak ‘N Shake headquarters, built in 1984, to create room to grow with a new two-story, 6,700-square-foot headquarters. The structure is staged for excellent team collaboration with conference space, private offices, print room and kitchen on the first floor plus second floor space for larger gatherings and future office expansion. A metal storage building for staging equipment and materials will be added soon to the .75-acre site.

Formerly located in St. Charles County, BEX chose a location that is close to clients’ job sites and employees’ homes and conveniently positioned near I-70, Route 364/Page and I-270 with the additional nearby amenities of the Fee Fee Greenway, Crystal Springs Golf Course and Creve Coeur Lake.

Founded in 2014, BEX Construction Services ranks as St. Louis’ second-fastest growing private company based on a two-year growth rate of 364%. It has been recognized three times by members of the American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council as General Contractor of the Year (2022, 2020 and 2019). BEX tackles projects ranging from interior buildouts and remodels to massive distribution centers. It also is active in the office / commercial, educational, institutional, health care, industrial / process, restaurant, retail, automotive and warehouse markets throughout the St. Louis region.

Photo credit: Lindsay Stewart