BEX Construction Services Hires Cole Libbert as Project Engineer

Cole Libbert has joined BEX Construction Services as a project engineer. His five years of field supervision experience spans commercial, industrial, multifamily and tenant finish projects.

Libbert completed his bachelor’s degree in construction management with a minor in business administration at the University of Central Missouri. He has traveled the country as a field superintendent, building the technical skills needed to help guide projects through BEX’s service-oriented building process.

Founded in 2014, BEX Construction Services ranks as St. Louis’ second-fastest growing private company based on a two-year growth rate of 364%. It has been recognized three times by members of the American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council as General Contractor of the Year (2022, 2020 and 2019). As a service-oriented firm, BEX tackles projects ranging from interior buildouts and remodels to massive distribution centers. BEX is active in the commercial, educational / institutional, health care, industrial / process, restaurant, retail and warehouse markets throughout the St. Louis region.