BEX Construction’s Randy Bueckendorf Named to 2023 St. Louis Titan 100

Randy Bueckendorf , president and founder of BEX Construction Services , has been named to the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 . The national program recognizes a premier regional group of accomplished CEOs and C-level executives in both the public and private sectors who are noted for their exceptional leadership, vision and passion.

Founded in 2014, BEX Construction Services ranks as St. Louis’ second-fastest growing private company based on a two-year growth rate of 364%. It has been recognized three times by members of the American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council as General Contractor of the Year (2022, 2020 and 2019). BEX tackles projects ranging from interior buildouts and remodels to massive distribution centers. It also is active in the office / commercial, educational, institutional, health care, industrial / process, restaurant, retail, automotive and warehouse markets throughout the St. Louis region.

“I am humbled to be recognized as a 2023 St. Louis Titan,” Bueckendorf said. “It will be great to connect with other Titan 100 leaders who care deeply for St. Louis and are positioned to make a difference in the prosperity and growth of our region.”

BEX has completed a number of massive tilt-up warehouses and logistics centers in St. Louis and St. Charles counties. With work performed for both new and repeat clients, the BEX team takes pride in being entrusted with each client’s first project and having the firm’s value to clients affirmed with each opportunity to serve clients again.

BEX is currently remodeling a facility in Maryland Heights, Mo., as its new headquarters. Designed to meet BEX’s specific operational and growth needs, its adaptive design matches changing workforce needs and anticipates the flexibility needed in the workplace of the future. This new facility will enhance the growth and diversification potential for BEX Construction.

With this growth, BEX Construction is also committed to maintaining its excellent safety training and awareness to ensure the well-being of its employees and subcontractor and supplier personnel working on its job sites. This is a personal mission for Bueckendorf, who seeks to imbue every team member with an ongoing passion for the safety and health of one another.

Bueckendorf is also committed to community reinvestment to lift up the community BEX services. The firm’s grassroots giving and involvement supported 20 local organizations during 2022, including the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri. In 2022, the center brought sexual abuse prevention education to thousands of students and families and provided forensic interviews, therapy and advocacy after abuse or neglect for more than 1,000 children.

The 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies collectively employ more than 94,000 individuals and generate $28 billion in annual revenue. This year’s honorees will be recognized April 6 at the annual St. Louis Titan 100 awards program, hosted by Titan 100 and sponsored by Wipfli LLP, one of the nation’s largest accounting firms, at The Factory in Chesterfield, Mo.

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. It is among the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year.