BHMA Publishes New ANSI/BHMA Standard for Hardware for Architectural Glass Openings

The Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association (BHMA®) announced the publication of a new ANSI/BHMA standard, A156.44: Standard for Hardware for Architectural Glass Openings. This is the 43rd ANSI/BHMA standard that has been established to date.

ANSI/BHMA A156.44 establishes performance requirements for exit device hardware used on swinging architectural glass doors.

“Architectural glass is being employed with higher frequency because it is an environmentally friendly building material and it allows for better use of natural light and other advantages,” said BHMA Standards Director Michael Tierney. “The development of this standard is an opportunity for BHMA to provide further value to the construction industry.”

When employed as a decorative element in doors and walls, glass is desirable for its design versatility and durability. These points align with BHMA’s mission towards sustainability & product stewardship.

Each ANSI/BHMA standard can be purchased on the BHMA website, and summaries of each standard can be accessed on the Hardware Highlights page. For more information on ANSI/BHMA standards, please contact Larry McClean, BHMA’s program manager, at lmcclean@kellencompany.com

The Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association (BHMA) is an industry leader in building safety and security. BHMA is the only organization accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to develop and maintain performance standards for locks, closers, exit devices and other builder’s hardware. The widely known ANSI/BHMA A156 series of standards describes and establishes the features and criteria for specific types of hardware products. In addition, BHMA sponsors third-party certification of hardware products, which is a requirement for a product to bear the “BHMA Certified” mark — ensuring that the product meets the ANSI/BHMA standard. For more information, visit www.buildershardware.com.

Share this: Tweet



