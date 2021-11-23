BHMA Publishes Updates to Five ANSI/BHMA Standards

Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association reinforces its commitment to public safety with revised industry standards.

The Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association (BHMA®) announced the publication of revisions to five product standards, all of which have been approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

“BHMA reviews each ANSI/BHMA standard at least once every five years to ensure that our standards continue to meet the ever-changing needs of both the public and our industry,” said BHMA Standards Director Michael Tierney. “This work is essential for maintaining alignment with modern quality requirements in our industry.”

Changes to ANSI/BHMA A156.1: Butts and Hinges

• Added concealed hinge requirements, along with accompanying type numbers and drawings

• Added zinc to the type numbers and gave it the numeral 9

• Reorganized Tables 3.8 and 4.6

• Removed finish requirements (now consolidated in A156.18)

Changes to ANSI/BHMA A156.6: Architectural Door Trim

• Added new product types environmental test criteria to scope

• Removed finish requirements (now consolidated in A156.18)

• Reorganized definitions into common types/ families and added new definitions

• Modified 3.2 to add tolerance for temperature. • Modified stainless requirement in 3.4

• Modified material requirements from minimum material thickness to nominal thickness, added throughout.

• Added language to 4.3.3 to allow larger diameter and longer length screws

• Modified polishing language in 4.3.4, 5.3.3 and 6.3.4 and relocated in the appendix A-2

• Added new language to 4.3.4 for fasteners for latch protection plates and vertical rod covers

• Bevel Edge language in 4.3.5 relocated to appendix A-2

• Added new section to 4.4 for performance tests for adhesive mounted door protection plates • Added new types and illustrations to Figure 1 (door protection plates)

• Added new types to Figure 2 (door and wall edging)

• Added additional symbol and options to 6.3.7 and 7.3.10

• Updated 7.5 with new test and added criteria for push/pulls • Added new type to Figure 4 (door pulls)

• Updated Figure 6 and added a new Figure 7

Changes to ANSI/BHMA A156.20: Strap & Tee Hinges

• Removed finish requirements from section 7 (now consolidated in A156.18)

• Added new language to 1.2 to reference finish requirements in A156.18

• Added language to 4.1 and 5.2 to clarify measurement equipment and measurement method

• Cleaned up and added new Figure 1 illustration

Changes to ANSI/BHMA A156.22: Door Gasketing and Edge Seal Systems

• Removed acoustic properties from scope • Updated verbiage in 3.3: to change “listed” to “certified”

• Moved Tolerances and Measuring Criteria from 4.7 to 4.1 to align with other standards layouts

• Updated illustration in 4.6 • Added verbiage to 4.7 to clarify set up of adhesion test fixture and updated illustration.

• Added language to 5.2 and 7.1.3 to clarify 20 minute anodize

• Modified acoustic performance in 5.5 and moved to appendix A-5

• Combined 10.9 with language in 10.2 to align information on retainer material

• Combined 10.10 with language in 10.3 to clarify when to use the “Y” designation

• Updated numbering system examples in 10.7 and 10.8 and added titles

• Updated verbiage in appendix a-6

• Retitled appendix charts 1 and 2 to clarify intent that they are reference guides

Changes to ANSI/BHMA A156.26: Continuous Hinges

• Removed finish requirements from 3.3 and 6.10 (now consolidated in A156.18)

• Added reference to finish standard A156.18 to 1.2 • Added “also called full mortise” to definition 2.1.3

• Reorganized tables in section 7

• Removed A115 reference from appendix

• Updated Figure 1 with new illustration

Revisions to all standards also included edits, renumbering and updates to references.

Each ANSI/BHMA standard can be purchased on the BHMA website, and summaries of each standard can be accessed on the Hardware Highlights page. For more information on ANSI/BHMA standards, please contact Larry McClean, BHMA’s program manager, at lmcclean@kellencompany.com.

The Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association (BHMA) is an industry leader in building safety and security. BHMA is the only organization accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to develop and maintain performance standards for locks, closers, exit devices and other builder’s hardware. The widely known ANSI/BHMA A156 series of standards describes and establishes the features and criteria for specific types of hardware products. In addition, BHMA sponsors third-party certification of hardware products, which is a requirement for a product to bear the “BHMA Certified” mark — ensuring that the product meets the ANSI/BHMA standard. For more information, visit www.buildershardware.com.

