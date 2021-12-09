Bike Drive & Donation Benefit Underserved Kids Across St. Louis Region

The Mechanical Contractors Association of Eastern Missouri (MCA), Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562 and the Plumbing Industry Council joined forces this year for their first collaborative charitable giving initiative, a Bike Drive through which they secured 350 bikes to be donated to underserved area children. From Nov. 8 to Dec. 2, members of the three groups donated fully assembled bicycles and scores of helmets for children ages 2 to 7, with the host organizations securing the additional helmets needed to ensure one was available to donate with each bike.

In the coming weeks, the bikes and helmets will be delivered to several local organizations that will be distributing them to the children they serve to help provide a little holiday cheer. The recipient organizations include Bible Way Fellowship Church of the Living God, St. Louis Bicycle Works, Our Little Haven, Toys for Tots, Feed My People, Saints Joachim and Ann Care Service, Saint Norbert—Knights of Columbus, Jennings Do-Dads, Orchard Farm School District, City of Ferguson, Florissant Police Department, and Gene Slay’s Girls and Boys Club of St. Louis.

“The joy on the face of a young child on Christmas morning is undeniable. For many years now, Mechanical Contractors Association and its members have been fulfilling holiday wishes for children and families helped by Our Little Haven,” said Chris Muñoz, Associate Director of Our Little Haven, a St. Louis organization focused around supporting underserved area youth. “We are honored to share the joy each child experiences with our community partners. Thank you for your continued support and for sharing in our mission to care for every child, mind, body, and soul.”

In addition to co-hosting this year’s Bike Drive, the MCA and Local 562 also made a separate $7,500 donation to Our Little Haven. This donation will be used to replace a leaky roof located at 4435 West Pine Blvd in the Taylor Family Care Center, which serves as the offices of Our Little Haven’s foster care case managers, who help more than 90 area children currently in the foster care system find a permanent loving and nurturing family home.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing support of Our Little Haven and to extend our holiday giving to several other charitable organizations through this new collaboration with our industry partners,” said Kristy Stephens, Executive Director of the MCA. “It’s truly heartwarming to be able to positively impact the lives of so many children this holiday season, and we look forward to collaborating on similar initiatives for years to come.”

John Boyd, a pipefitter and the pastor at Bible Way Fellowship Church of the Living God, also shared his appreciation for the sponsoring organizations and their members, noting how they not only provide a service for the industrial community, but also take time to think of the little ones in the season of giving.

With each bike and helmet combo averaging a $130 value, it is estimated that the inaugural Bike Drive raised the equivalent of $45,000 in bikes and helmets for local children.

About the Mechanical Contractors Association of Eastern Missouri

The Mechanical Contractors Association of Eastern Missouri is an organization of union mechanical contractors that empowers members through education, training, information and labor-management relations. The MCA promotes excellence in the local mechanical contracting industry and for our employees and clients. Mechanical Contractors install and service technologically advanced and energy-efficient heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, and piping systems. Learn more at www.mca-emo.com.

About Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562

Local 562 has grown to include 4,500 members who serve the plumbing and mechanical industry in 67 counties in Eastern Missouri. Its membership offers a wide array of plumbing and mechanical skills that are valued throughout the construction industry, and the organization works daily through the employment of its signatory contractors to provide consumers and the public with the safest, most highly trained, productive workforce in the region. For more information, visit www.local562.org.

About the Plumbing Industry Council

Established in 1967, the Plumbing Industry Council addresses member issues of concern including labor relations, business practices legislation, code and regulatory issues, industry standards, requirements and regulations affecting the plumbing industry job site safety. In addition, the Plumbing Industry Council promotes the use of licensed, union plumbing contractors who are engaged in all facets of plumbing including residential and commercial service and repair, new residential construction, light commercial and commercial construction, sewer repair/replacement sewer tracing camera, onsite/septic installation and repair, water main/site utilities. Learn more at www.picstl.com.

Share this: Tweet



