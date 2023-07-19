BMC Enterprises Inc. Continues Double-Digit Growth; Announces Acquisition of Raineri Building Materials, Eureka Materials and Blue Grass Ready Mix

BMC Enterprises Inc. (BMC), the largest producer of aggregates and concrete in the St. Louis region, has completed acquisitions of Raineri Building Materials, Eureka Materials and Blue Grass Ready Mix within the last three months. The new additions increase BMC’s holdings in three verticals, including aggregates, ready mix concrete and concrete products. BMC will now manufacture construction materials at more than 70 facilities in Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.

As it relates to the Raineri acquisition, second generation owners Dominic and Martin Raineri will stay on with BMC in the positions of President of Raineri Building Materials, and Senior Customer Relationship Manager respectively. “We value the experience and customer relationships that Nick and Marty will bring to our partnership and are thrilled to have them, and their third generation of leadership as part of our future,” said Andy Arnold, BMC’s President and COO.

“Securing access to local aggregates and long-term reserves ensures our ability to control both the quantity and quality of our finished concrete products and further reinforces our reputation as a super-regional vertically integrated materials company,” said Nathan McKean, CEO of BMC. “We’re pleased to welcome the talented employees of each of these companies to the BMC family.”

These transactions follow several other acquisitions throughout Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas in recent years. In fact, under McKean’s leadership BMC has grown 20-fold since he assumed control of the company at the end of 2004. Recognizing BMC’s need to expand its geographic footprint and vertically integrate, McKean and his team have implemented a long-term sustainable growth strategy, completing nearly 30 acquisitions in three states in 19 years.

“We have built a great team and with our strong acquisition strategy we feel these transactions position us well to continue expansion into new areas of the greater Midwest and the South. We see significant opportunity to continue to add construction material companies to the BMC portfolio,” said McKean.

BMC Enterprises, Inc., is the parent of the legacy Breckenridge Material Company founded in St. Louis in 1925. BMC has become the largest producer of aggregates and concrete in the region with more than 70 operations in aggregates, ready mixed concrete and concrete products in Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas. For more information, visit bmcenterprises.com