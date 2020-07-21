Bond Architects Receives Official Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification from State of Missouri

Bond Architects, a nationally recognized St. Louis architecture and interior design firm, has been officially certified by the State of Missouri’s Office of Equal Opportunity as a Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE).

Since its inception in 1992, Bond Architects has always been committed to promoting and supporting diversity in the A/E/C field. The firm has partnered with a wide range of MBE/DBE/WBE firms throughout its history and values long-standing relationships with diverse professional service firms and vendors.

“The Bond Architects team appreciates and understands the value diverse suppliers bring to the table and is honored to be a part of this community,” said Susan Pruchnicki, Principal-In-Charge, Bond Architects. “We are thankful to have obtained our WBE certification and hope that it will also benefit our partners and associates for their continued growth and success.”

As a woman-owned business with 80% of architects and staff being women in 2020, Bond Architects prioritized obtaining an official WBE certification to not only solidify its commitment to diversity, but to also support clients in their mission to inspire inclusion, connection and collaboration in their professional service firms.

“Having our WBE certification not only allows us to better meet the needs of our clients but it also affirms our unwavering commitment to be a place of equal opportunity and employment in an industry that has historically lacked significant involvement of professional women.”

Both firm partners, Susan Pruchnicki and Art Bond, remain actively involved with the firm and its day-to-day operations. For more information about Bond Architects’ commitment to diversity or its projects and services, visit BondArchitectsInc.com.

Bond Architects provides architecture, interior design and planning solutions to a wide range of educational, municipal and commercial clients. For the past 28 years, our projects, practice and people have been recognized for their commitment to enhancing communities, advancing education and promoting sustainability. To learn more, visit www.BondArchitectsInc.com or call 314.863.4994.