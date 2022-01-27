Brahms Construction Building Senior Living in Chesterfield

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Chesterfield will gain a 150-unit, 192,000-square-foot senior living community along West Chesterfield Parkway in mid-2023.

Brahms Construction LLC President Matthew Goebel said the development, known as Shelbourne of Chesterfield, is owned by Wayne, PA-based Shelbourne Healthcare Group. The project’s construction cost totals $37 million, $7 million under its original price tag of $44 million, thanks to value engineering.

“We were able to work intently with the owner to value engineer the project, changing from cold-formed metal stud construction to wood-framed construction,” Goebel said. “We began construction July 1, 2021, completed the slab by January 1, 2022, and are now going vertical.”

Shelbourne of Chesterfield is located next to Chesterfield Mall, on the back side near Macy’s. Goebel said the senior community’s location is amidst an area of the city that is undergoing comprehensive redevelopment on all sides over the next three years.

“Another developer is investing $600 million in multi-family, office and more right across the street from our development,” he said. “Chesterfield’s YMCA is just down the street from us, as are park venues, the outlet mall redevelopment and a community garden. It’s an ideal location for those who no longer want to care for a home and choose to live independently, and for those who need additional care.”

The community will consist of 96 independent living units, 37 assisted living units and 17 memory care units.

Common area spaces such as a wine room, libraries, coffee bistros and family-size visiting areas are among the planned amenities at Shelbourne of Chesterfield.

St. Louis-based Brahms has completed more than 50 senior living projects in 10 states since its inception in 2015, specializing in both new construction and remodels. In early 2022, the builder was awarded three multi-family, market-rate, three-story and four-story apartment projects in St. Louis and Washington, MO that will break ground this spring.

Share this: Tweet



