Brett Hull’s Junction House Restaurant & Bar Scheduled to Open Nov 14 In Wentzville, Mo

Brett Hull’s Junction House will officially open its doors to the public at 2PM on November 14th at 1311 Lodora Drive in Wentzville. The new multi-level, eating and drinking establishment will occupy more than 9,400 square feet including the main restaurant area, a large covered outdoor patio and a 1,500 square-foot open-air rooftop balcony equipped for year-round use by the public as well as for private events. All three areas of the restaurant will feature a full-service bar and seating for dining.

Hours of operation will be: Monday – Friday 11AM-1AM, Saturday 10AM-1AM and Sunday 10AM-12AM. A special brunch will be available on Saturday and Sunday from 10AM – 2PM. Extended kitchen hours and a late-night menu will also be offered daily.

“All of the major construction has been completed and now we’re just putting on the finishing touches,” said Keith Horneker, a St. Louis area restauranteur and Wentzville resident who is leading the development team for Brett Hull’s Junction House. “We’re very much looking forward to our Grand Opening and introducing everyone to such an exciting venue that we’ve worked extremely hard in creating. We’re excited to show what we have to offer and are confident that our establishment will develop into a new tradition and staple of the great city of Wentzville.”

Brett Hull says that he plans to visit the restaurant periodically. The new eating and drinking establishment will be the centerpiece of the 13,600 square-foot commercial development overlooking Interstate 70 in the rapidly growing development area called The Junction of Wentzville. A new fitness gym called F45 Training Wentzville will occupy the remaining 3,000 square feet of retail space in the new building and is slated to open in late January 2021.

For more information on Brett Hull’s Junction House, visit www.Junction-House.com or email Contact@Junction-House.com.