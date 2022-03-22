Brian Hahn Joins Wiegmann Associates as Project Engineer

Brian Hahn of St. Charles, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a Project Engineer. He is responsible for designing and engineering energy-efficient, cost-effective and high-performing HVAC systems for Wiegmann Associates projects. He will perform heating and cooling loads for HVAC systems,select appropriate HVAC equipment and use 3D modeling software to generate design and construction documents.

Hahn brings eight years of experience in consumer goods manufacturing, engineering and management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Missouri University of Science & Technology and a Master’s in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

