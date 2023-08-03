Brinkmann Completes Chapter at The Streets in St. Charles

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW

Chesterfield-based general contractor Brinkmann Constructors and Chicago-based Humphreys & Partners Architects have completed a 245-unit multifamily community in St. Charles.

Real estate and development firm CRG is the owner of the new community, known as Chapter at The Streets, located within the mixed-use Streets of St. Charles district just off Interstate 70.

“Chapter at The Streets brings a new, modern living option to historic St. Charles, allowing residents to take advantage of the amenity-rich experience at the property while also enjoying the multitude of business and recreational offerings available in this location,” said JJ Smith, CRG’s executive vice president, partner and residential group leader. “Our community is designed to complement the vibrant energy of The Streets of St. Charles, providing residents with a highly walkable lifestyle.”

Each apartment features 9-foot ceilings, wood-style flooring, eat-in kitchens with islands, quartz countertops, thoughtful work-from-home space and a swimming pool that overlooks the Missouri River.

Residents of Chapter at The Streets also enjoy direct access to the 240-mile Katy Trail, the country’s longest rails-to-trails project.