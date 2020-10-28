Brinkmann Constructors Begins $90 Million Mixed-Use Development in Skinker-DeBaliviere Neighborhood

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE





Construction of Expo at Forest Park, a multifamily/retail transit-oriented development within walking distance of the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station, is underway.

Brinkmann Constructors is general contractor for the project that includes more than 278,000 square feet of residential and amenity space and 30,000 square feet of retail. The project developer is Tegethoff Development in partnership with Bi-State Development. Trivers is the project architect.

Civic and construction industry leaders celebrated its beginnings with a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning.

“We are excited to work with our partners to bring Expo at Forest Park to life,” said Taulby Roach, president and CEO of Bi-State Development. “It is a transformative mixed-use development that will bring new opportunities for the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood and enhance our region’s transit system.”

Two multifamily apartment buildings totaling 287 market-rate luxury apartments represents the living portion of the development. The south building will span 285,400 square feet and eight stories. The north building will total 172,600 square feet and six stories. Each apartment building’s design includes dedicated amenities space and a parking garage. Retail space is also designed into both buildings’ footprints.

Included in the development are plans to adaptively reuse existing transit infrastructure and real estate at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Transit Center, including improving security, amenities and the overall transit experience for MetroLink riders. Enhanced access to MetroBus and MetroLink is also a project goal.

“Expo at Forest Park is an example of how strong partnerships can make communities even stronger,” said Bob Brinkmann, founder and CEO of Brinkmann Constructors. “By coming together with like-minded organizations and working hard to build vibrant, livable spaces for residents with quick and easy access to public transportation, people are provided a better place to live, work and play.”

Additional project partners include Fireside Financial, the City of St. Louis, St. Louis Development Corporation, Missouri Historical Society and Forest Park Forever.

The project is projected to be completed in 2022.