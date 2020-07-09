Brinkmann Constructors Building Ruth’s Chris Chesterfield Site within WildHorse Creek

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Brinkmann Constructors is 11 months into building the mixed-use project known as WildHorse Creek, the development that will house Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s third and largest location in St. Louis.

Krista Haslag, project engineer for Brinkmann, said the $43 million project is anticipated to be completed next spring. In addition to 16,500 square feet dedicated to the upscale steak house located on the southeast endcap, WildHorse Creek will include 182,000 square feet of apartments on the north side of the building, 9,000 square feet of interior amenity areas, 12,000 square feet of shell retail space on the building’s south side and an 85,000-square-foot parking structure. Brinkmann’s work includes tenant improvements for Ruth’s Chris.

Additional project partners are TR,i Architects, Bob D. Campbell & Co. (structural engineering), RD Jones + Associates (interior design), Design Aire Heating & Cooling Inc., Birkel Electric, Finch Plumbing Co. Inc. and Excel Fire Protection Inc.

“This project is unique because it has so many different use groups between the apartments, retail, restaurant and parking garage,” said Haslag, adding that a 3-hour-rated steel and concrete podium separates the parking structure from the apartments and retail area. “There is also a 3-hour wall separation from the wood-framed apartments to the steel, concrete and metal stud framed retail section. The coordination of these groups and the different construction types adds to the complexity of this project.”

Interior common areas in the apartment areas will tout a 10-foot-tall fireplace along with high-end, custom lighting fixtures. The units themselves have large walk-in closets, walk-out balconies and large open kitchens with additional custom lighting, according to Haslag.

The building’s façade will be a combination of brick, Nichiha siding and EIFS (exterior insulation and finish system).

Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s Chesterfield location will be one of its largest in the world, about 15 percent larger than its standard restaurant footprint. The restaurant’s WildHorse Creek space spans two floors and includes a rooftop bar and patio along with a rooftop private dining area. Haslag said the restaurant’s interior will include 6 private dining areas accommodating a total of up to 150 patrons.

Brinkmann expects the restaurant to open in November 2020, with the remainder of the project opening in March 2021.