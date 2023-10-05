Brinkmann Constructors Celebrates Project Milestone at New First Bank Headquarters

Brinkmann Constructors, a national, full-service general contractor, in partnership with Lamar Johnson Collaborative and Cobalt Construction Consulting, recently celebrated the topping out of First Bank’s 87,000-square-foot state-of-art headquarters and stand-alone parking garage in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

First Bank, a staple in the St. Louis community and long-time Brinkmann partner, will leverage the new headquarters as one of many ways to drive business modernization and transformation. Incorporating a variety of contemporary amenities designed to promote employee wellness and flexibility, the four-story building will feature multiple outdoor workspaces and a multipurpose “innovation hub” for team collaboration and social events. In addition to the 87,000-square-foot facility, the project also includes a separate two-story,82,000-square-foot parking garage for both employee and visitor use.

Spanning four acres total, the revamped workplace will be located near the site of the original headquarters on Olive Boulevard near Interstate 270. Temporarily operating out of an office branch adjacent to the new headquarters, the facility is planned for completion in the second quarter of 2024.

Brinkmann Constructors is a national employee-owned construction company with a passion for finding innovative opportunities to save clients time and money. The firm was founded in St. Louis in 1984 and has offices in Denver, Kansas City, Richmond and Phoenix. The firm is active in multiple market sectors, including senior living, multifamily / student housing, warehouse / built-to-suit, hospitality / entertainment, retail / mixed-use, healthcare, office, automotive and government / institutional. Connect at www.brinkmannconstructors.com.