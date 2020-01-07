Brinkmann Constructors Chosen to Build New Leonardo DRS Warehouse in Bridgeton

Brinkmann Constructors was chosen by Leonardo DRS to build a new 170,000 square foot engineering development and light manufacturing facility in Bridgeton, MO. Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense contractor. Brinkmann is the general contactor and the architect on the project is TR,I Architects.

This Leonardo DRS facility will be home to the business unit headquarters, housing leadership, management and a centralized back office functionality. The space will give the organization the flexibility to expand with minimal impacts to the current workforce. Brinkmann was able to drive down costs and deliver value on this project with a front-end design schedule for both shell and tenant finish disciplines, an MEP process inventorying and coordinating all existing and new equipment as well as a thorough on-site subcontractor pre and post bid evaluation of existing equipment.

Brinkmann will also provide interior build-out for the warehouse, including a best-in-class engineering, research and development laboratory and office space. Construction is expected to be completed by early 2020.

Brinkmann Constructors is a national employee-owned construction company with a passion for finding innovative opportunities to save clients time and money. The firm was founded in St. Louis in 1984 and has offices in Denver, Colorado and Kansas City, Kansas. Connect at www.brinkmannconstructors.com.