Brinkmann Constructors Completes Work for Promise Christian Academy

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Brinkmann Constructors completed construction in December on a new school for Promise Christian Academy in Town and Country.

The academy, located at 13260 South Outer Forty Road, educates special needs students in grades K-12 by providing occupational therapy, speech and language services as well as training in the activities of daily living.

Brinkmann, whose offices are in St. Louis, Kansas City and Denver, served as general contractor for the project. Chesterfield-based ACI Boland Architects was the project designer.

Wes French, project manager with Brinkmann, said the16,000-square-foot facility is comprised of eight classrooms, an occupational therapy room, speech therapy room, gym, teacher workspace and offices and a commercial kitchen. The space can accommodate up to 64 students.

“The Brinkmann team used creative thinking to bring this project under budget so the build could move forward,” French said. “One of the biggest tactics we implemented was the use of tilt-up construction. This eliminated exterior steel, metal stud framing and sheathing and a high-dollar exterior façade, saving time and money.”

ACI Boland’s design enabled the buildout of a low-maintenance final product while retaining the desired curb appeal and exterior finishes, according to French.

“During redesign, the newly adopted International Building Code required the addition of a storm shelter,” said French. “Tilt-up construction allowed us to incorporate this into the design, mitigating the overall cost burden the shelter created. We’ve learned that this is the first storm shelter of its kind in Town and Country.”

Head of School Meredith Heintz said Brinkmann worked closely with Promise to help design and manage the project to stay within the fundraising budget. Through constant communication and collaboration, the design-build team delivered a quality building, on schedule and within budget.

“Brinkmann Constructors not only employs the best of the best, but they also employ personnel who took the time to understand the special needs community and embrace our mission,” said Heintz. “This created top-notch teamwork that made the project flow seamlessly. Brinkmann Constructors has left a lasting impression on the hearts and minds of the Promise community. We will forever embrace them as a part of our family and a part of our story.”