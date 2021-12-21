Brinkmann Constructors Hires Samantha Cook as Chief Financial Officer

Cook brings more than 15 years of experience to the role

Brinkmann Constructors has hired Samantha Cook as Chief Financial Officer. Samantha has more than 15 years of experience in the construction industry managing financial services.

Samantha will be responsible for aligning Brinkmann’s accounting, finance and technology with plans for future growth as well as setting overall financial strategy for the organization.

“Samantha’s knowledge and understanding of the construction industry, coupled with her experience with strategic growth and financial planning, make her the perfect fit for Brinkmann,” said Brian D. Satterthwaite, President of Brinkmann Constructors.

Prior to joining Brinkmann, Samantha managed more than $4 billion in revenue for a general contractor while developing strategic market and segment analysis forecasts, leading teams to implement technology and change management and directing strategic segmentation of projects to drive revenue and profit.

Samantha was named a 2019 Top Influential Women in Real Estate by the RE Journals and won the 2019 Inclusion Award from SLCCC. She is on the board of directors of NAWIC and is a CREW STL member.

Brinkmann Constructors is a national general contractor offering design/build, design/assist and construction management services to a wide variety of commercial industries, including student housing, senior living, industrial and retail. Visit www.brinkmannconstructors.com or call 636-537-9700 for more information.

