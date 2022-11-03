Brinkmann Constructors Promotes Brian Satterthwaite to CEO & Tom Oberle to President as National Company Continues to Grow

Brinkmann Constructors has completed a leadership succession plan that promotes Brian Satterthwaite , 55, to chief executive officer (CEO), and Tom Oberle , 54, to president. Founder Bob Brinkmann , 73, formerly CEO, remains engaged as chairman of the board for the company he launched in 1984.

Since 2010, Bob Brinkmann had served as CEO, Satterthwaite as president and Oberle as executive vice president. Now 12 years later, Brinkmann Constructors’ annual sales revenue has grown more than 10-fold, rising from $111 million to $1.3 billion. The national construction firm today has 350 employee-owners and four offices (St. Louis, Denver, Kansas City and Richmond, Va.), up from 80 team members and two offices (St. Louis and Denver) in 2010.

The changes complete the last step in a multi-year leadership and ownership succession plan initiated by the founder. Ownership succession was addressed in 2013 with the establishment of the Brinkmann Constructors Employee Stock Ownership Plan, funded in 2015. Bob Brinkmann said employee ownership recognized team contributions to growth by creating a way for every employee to be an owner of the firm.

To further support growth, Ted Hoog , vice president of operations, was promoted to senior vice president of corporate operations, supporting Brinkmann’s national construction operations. Matt Funk , director of preconstruction, was named corporate vice president of business development and preconstruction, adding company-wide business development responsibilities to his existing duties leading Brinkmann’s preconstruction services. Jeff Vierling , director of field operations, was named vice president of field operations, broadening his mentoring and management responsibilities for Brinkmann’s field teams nationally. Lucas Rottler , director of preconstruction in Denver, was promoted to vice president of preconstruction in Denver, expanding the scope of his responsibilities. Nathan Wirth , senior superintendent in St. Louis, was promoted to regional director of field operations in Kansas City.

“The outstanding performance and leadership shown by Brian and Tom have proven instrumental to our growth and success,” Brinkmann said. “I am excited to have them take full leadership of Brinkmann’s strategy, direction and operations while I remain involved as chairman of the board. I am confident they will continue to nurture our culture, which focuses on the strength of our team, the creativity and knowledge of our employee-owners, and the shared passion we have for serving one another, our clients and our communities.”

“It is an honor to succeed Bob as CEO,” Satterthwaite said. “He has put nearly four decades of dedicated effort into building an outstanding organization while generously planning a better future for all Brinkmann employee-owners via our stock ownership plan. We’re happy to have Bob’s involvement in nurturing the culture that defines us and his service as chairman of the board. Our community will benefit from his continued civic endeavors.”

Brinkmann Constructors is a national general contractor offering design/build, design/assist and construction management services to a wide variety of commercial industries, including student housing, senior living, industrial, multifamily and mixed use, office, retail and more. Since 1984, Brinkmann Constructors has completed more than $7 billion in construction nationally through multiple delivery methods, and is a creative leader in the industry, delivering outstanding results through creative and innovative solutions.

