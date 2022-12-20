Brinkmann Constructors to Expand with Phoenix, Ariz., Location

The new office will allow Brinkmann to better serve the southwest

Brinkmann Constructors, a leading national general contractor, is opening a new office in the Phoenix, Ariz., area to allow the company to better serve the southwest United States, an area where the company is already active.

Over the last few years, Brinkmann has entered many new markets as it continues to expand its national reach. Brinkmann has been actively focused on the Phoenix and surrounding areas and is currently building multifamily and warehouse facilities in the Phoenix market. This success and pipeline of future opportunities led to the decision to open Brinkmann’s fifth regional office.

“Having a physical location in the Phoenix area will allow Brinkmann to better serve our clients in the area and continue to establish new partnerships,” said Tom Oberle, President of Brinkmann Constructors. “As our national footprint expands, it’s important for us to have a presence in the communities we serve.”

The new office, located at 6991 E. Camelback Road in Scottsdale, will be led by Brinkmann Vice President Joe Strobbe. Joe has more than 20 years of construction and executive leadership experience and will focus on growing Brinkmann’s presence and opportunities in the southwest.