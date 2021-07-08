Brinkmann Constructors to Expand with Richmond, Va., Location

New office will allow Brinkmann to better serve the east coast

Brinkmann Constructor, a leading national general contractor, will be opening a new office in the Richmond, Va., area to allow the company to better serve the east coast.

Over the last few years Brinkmann has entered many new market areas as it continues to expand its national reach. One of those markets is the Richmond, Va., area where Brinkmann is currently building four senior living facilities and pursuing a variety of projects in the surrounding communities. It’s because of this success that Brinkmann is opening this new office location.

“Brinkmann’s tremendous growth over the last several years has led us to this exciting new opportunity,” said Brian D. Satterthwaite, President of Brinkmann Constructors. “This new location will allow us to better serve existing clients, nurture new partnerships and continue to grow our national footprint.”

The new office, located at 4801 Cox Road in Glen Allen, will be led by Brinkmann Vice President Brett Goodman, who has extensive experience building a wide variety of projects. Goodman was recently promoted to VP after six years as a project director leading some of Brinkmann’s most successful projects, many of them on the east coast. Goodman has more than 28 years of construction experience, and will oversee Brinkmann’s Richmond office operations, manage client relationships and lead the office through Brinkmann’s strategic goals and initiatives.

Brinkmann Constructors is a national general contractor offering design/build, design/assist and construction management services to a wide variety of commercial industries, including student housing, senior living, industrial and retail. Visit www.brinkmannconstructors.com or call 636-537-9700 for more information.

