Build My Future STL Construction Career Day & Industry Showcase on April 20, 2022

For the first time in the St. Louis area – Build My Future® STL – an experiential career expo geared toward high school students and centered on the building trades and broader construction industry, will take place on Wed., April 20, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the St. Charles Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo. Over 1,000 area youth are scheduled to participate in this interactive event. Missouri Governor Mike Parson is also scheduled to be in attendance.

Build My Future® STL will include hands-on exhibits and virtual reality simulations by nearly 60 local organizations that specialize in architecture, construction, bricklaying, heavy equipment, tile laying, welding, and more. This important community initiative is co-chaired by representatives of the Home Builders Association of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri and the Francis Howell School District. Representatives from nine school districts, several post-secondary institutions, workforce development entities (including MO-DHEWD), Associated General Contractors of Missouri, Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council, Missouri & Kansas Laborers District Council, Economic Development Council of St. Charles County, Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce, Vision Leadership, and many other organizations are working together as a committee to create a successful event within an industry where labor shortages have been felt significantly for several years.

This video from a recent Build My Future® event provides an overview of what to expect at Build My Future® STL on April 20. Media coverage is welcome. Please contact Jessica Hedges to make arrangements to attend, and refer to the attachment for a complete list of participating organizations.

The idea for Build My Future® was born in Springfield, Mo., in 2014 out of a shared desire among industry professionals to remedy the dwindling pipeline of workers and lack of interest in the skilled trades. Today, Build My Future® is the largest event of its kind in the country, and now takes place annually in 10 states.

