Developer Builds Luxury Units in CWE, Soulard and Beyond

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

A California-based developer with deep roots in St. Louis is building hundreds of leasable luxury living spaces in Soulard, the Central West End and elsewhere, each with its own amenity theme.

Vic Alston, CEO and president of LuxLiving, is employing St. Louis-based subcontractors to augment Big Sur Construction’s build-out of more than 2,000 units in established communities across town.

“Fifteen years ago, we started investing back into St. Louis,” said Alston. “I’m a St. Louis native and my parents still live here. Initially we invested in building a few units in the Central West End. We’re building approximately 800 units that are finishing now, and we’re starting another 1,500 luxury living units this year in St. Louis and in Kansas City and Denver.”

LuxLiving’s Soulard 322-unit community on South 7th Street, known as SoHo, has a rock and roll theme in homage to St. Louis’ musical heritage. The development is complete with a bowling alley, quarter-acre dog park, saltwater pool, 5,000-square-foot fitness center featuring a boxing ring and the Sound Lounge, a venue for bands. Construction broke ground in 2021 and is roughly 50 percent completed with the goal of a late 2022 finish.

Amenities drive Alston’s developments, each community of units carrying its own distinct theme. In the Central West End, LuxLiving’s community dubbed The Optimist, includes 150 units with a mid-century design theme and modern amenities. The Hudson, also built by Big Sur, totals 154 units and is the third development Alston has built on Pershing. It features a sky lounge and karaoke lounge.

The Chelsea, another Alston development totaling 152 units, bears a New York City theme (as does Tribeca, its neighbor) and offers a 6,500-square-foot pool deck atop a two-story garage.

The McKenzie, LuxLiving’s Vegas-themed community in University City at Delmar and I-170, just began construction and will encompass 252 units.

“We’re looking to continue building our base of St. Louis subcontractors,” Alston said.

