Capri Pools & Aquatics Completes Three Community Pools

Projects Include Pools for Two New YMCA Facilities in Iowa and Illinois

A busy year for St. Louis-based Capri Pools & Aquatics is concluding with the completion of three pools, including two for new YMCA facilities in Iowa and Illinois.

In Marion, Ia. near Cedar Rapids, Capri installed a six-lane swimming pool, a leisure pool and hot tub for new YMCA at 3740 Irish Dr, The leisure pool includes a number of fun features for children, including a splash pad, waterfall, bubble-generating cannonball splash, spray features and pool toys. Capri worked with the project’s mechanical team to install a Defender pool filter which saves on space and water with a more efficient filtration system at no additional cost to the YMCA. Learn more about the Marion YMCA, which is part of the YMCA of The Cedar Rapids Metro Area, at https://www.crmetroymca.org/the-capital-campaign-for-a-new-marion-ymca/.

In Springfield Ill., Capri completed an eight-lane lap pool for the new downtown YMCA at 601 North 4th Street. The pool depth ranges from four- to nine-feet deep. In addition, Capri installed a zero-entry leisure with a maximum depth of three-and-a-half feet. The new facility is part of the YMCA of Springfield. Learn more at www.springfieldymca.org.

The final year-end project for Capri was a two-lane therapy pool as part of a number of improvements to Lutheran Hillside Village, a continuing care retirement community in Peoria, Ill.

Based in St. Louis, Capris Pools & Aquatics specializes in engineering, building and maintaining all types of aquatic centers, water parks, natatoriums, municipal swimming pools and a variety of recreational centers. The firm has delivered more than 30 aquatic projects in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Arkansas, Colorado, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Ohio. Learn more at www.capripool.com.