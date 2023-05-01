We know that buildings have a big impact on greenhouse gas emissions and our carbon footprint. We also know that buildings’ impact can be mitigated through energy efficiency, renewable energy and smarter material choices. But how can buildings have a positive impact beyond just doing less harm? Join us for a Carbon Positive Solutions Showcase, inspired by Project Drawdown.

When – Tuesday, May 2023 @ 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Where – Washington University, Umrath Lounge (room 100 in Umrath Hall) to the east of Danforth University Center | 6475 Forsyth Blvd | St. Louis, MO 63105.

Free parking available after 5 pm in lot under the Danforth University Center

Details – We will hear from two speakers about methodologies that can make our buildings climate solutions.

Innovate Bamboo: Bamboo poles as a sustainable structural materials alternative for contemporary innovative mid-span design, by Wyly Brown – Professor Brown will explore timber bamboo poles as a fast-growing, carbon negative, and easy to process structural alternative to conventional timber and metal trusses for use in Central and North American applications.

Negative emission cementitious materials toward zero-carbon concrete, by Hongyan Ma – Dr. Ma will discuss two types of negative-emission cementitious materials. One assumes Portland cement serves as the dominant binder for making concrete, and the other intends to replace Portland cement 100% percent towards overall carbon negativity.

Admission

Free for Missouri Gateway Green Building Council Members and full time Students

$25.00 for non-members

Continuing Education To be submitted for 1 AIA Learning Unit. Eligible for self-reporting for 1 GBCI CE