Cardinal Ritter Senior Services Announces Memory Care Facility Expansion

Cardinal Ritter Senior Services – South County’s largest independent and assisted living nonprofit community – recently announced it will break ground this December on a new Mother of Perpetual Help (MOPH) memory care community expansion with a completion date set for December 2022. The $6.9 million, 17,886-square-foot development will have two separated homelike neighborhoods of 13 residents each for a total of 26 residents. A total of 21 additional staff members will be hired to serve the community.

Both residential-style neighborhoods, which will be attached to the existing MOPH community, will have their own front door to reduce foot traffic and aid in infection control procedures, such as virus transmission to its residents. Each neighborhood will have elements of a real home that include central living space consisting of an open kitchen, family dining area, and a recreational room for activities. A spacious lounge, complete with a double-sided fireplace and large screen television, will be used for resident socializing and family visits.

Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) currently has three memory care communities – Grace, Hope, and Faith – that serve 66 senior adults. Located within the assisted living and skilled nursing communities, CRSS provides specialized care for seniors living with memory loss caused by Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.

The expansion project differs from more medically intense dementia care programs. The safe and secure care community will offer expert 24/7 care in a homelike setting. Features include a natural environment with cutting-edge technology to help mitigate the effects of “sundowning,” a state of increased confusion and restlessness for those with dementia which begins or worsens as daylight starts to fade.

Residents will have a 336-square-foot private room complete with their own locked memory box to display meaningful keepsakes. The boxes will be located at their door off the community’s hallway to assist with wayfinding back to their own room. The neighborhood setting includes mass and religious services, engaging activities for individual and group life, professional therapy services, and a salon.

“There are currently five million people living with age-related dementia in the US, so it is absolutely critical that we recognize these trends on a local level,” said Cardinal Ritter Senior Services’ CEO Chris Baechle. “Each and every senior adult deserves quality, personalized care. Our innovative expansion will cater to our community’s growing need by providing specialized programs that exclusively serve senior adults with memory loss.”

Founded in 1961, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) creates communities that promote the dignity of human life and reflect the spirit of Jesus Christ. The community’s nearly 7,000 seniors – with 72% of the 2,500 directly served lacking adequate resources – benefit from housing options including independent or assisted living, memory care, affordable apartments, and skilled nursing communities. In addition to its main Shrewsbury campus located at 7601 Watson Rd., the nonprofit has 10 affordable HUD total apartment communities throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area and a robust social services department. For more information about CRSS, call (314) 961-8000 or visit their website.

