Carmody MacDonald Celebrates 40 Years of Legal services to St. Louis Area

Carmody MacDonald P.C., the mid-size St. Louis-based law firm providing a broad range of business, individual and litigation services, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The firm was founded in 1981 by Donald Carmody, Leo MacDonald, Sr., John (Jack) Hilton and Timothy Wolf with the values of responsibility, strategic thinking, confidence and diligence. Joyce Capshaw was the first attorney hired by the ownership group and has remained with the firm to this day.

With more than 55 attorneys today, the firm has grown to become one of the few locally owned law firms to reach the 40-year milestone.

“The firm was founded with the vision of establishing close relationships with clients, serving as valued counselors and providing exceptional services,” said Gerard (Jerry) Carmody, Litigation Practice Leader at Carmody MacDonald. “This vision has served us well over the years, as today we remain committed to providing the highest quality of legal services to all clients, whether they are small businesses, large corporations, individuals or families. At the same time, we are proud of our generous commitments of time and resources to a wide range of community service and nonprofit organizations that our staff members support.”

Since its founding, Carmody MacDonald’s commitment to the St. Louis community has been as strong as its passion and desire to champion its clients’ goals and aspirations. The firm’s attorneys and staff members are encouraged to provide pro bono and volunteer services and hold leadership positions with a wide range of civic and business boards, schools, nonprofit foundations, community service groups and charitable organizations. In just the past three years, more than 1000 hours of pro bono service hours have been provided by Carmody MacDonald attorneys. The firm and their attorneys volunteer for more than 50 organizations, including the Gateway Chapter – National Multipole Sclerosis Society, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, Central Institute for the Deaf, Art St. Louis, Make-A-Wish Foundation, St. Louis Regional Chamber, Junior Achievement, the Little Bit Foundation and more.

“Our values are exemplified through our commitment to provide services to nonprofit organizations and our dedication to pro bono work,” said Leo MacDonald, Jr., Business Services Practice Leader at Carmody MacDonald. “We also pride ourselves on representing clients that also share these values.”

“Clients choose us because they are looking for practical, cost-effective solutions for complicated legal situations,” said Ron Rucker, Principal at Carmody MacDonald and member of the firm’s management team. “We offer clients the cost-effective advantages of a mid-size firm coupled with the range and depth of offerings of a larger firm. We want to thank all our clients past and present for the opportunity to serve them and help them meet their goals.”

“Carmody MacDonald’s culture is defined by its sincere commitment to forging long-term relationships with clients like us,” said Bryce Rutter, CEO of Metaphase Design Group. “They have built their reputation on word of mouth and remain 100 percent client focused.”

Carmody MacDonald and its attorneys are regularly recognized by leading legal industry media and organizations for their professionalism. In 2020 alone, 22 of the firm’s attorneys were recognized by Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers and 33 attorneys were recognized by Best Lawyers. In addition, the firm is actively involved in supporting the goals of women and minorities in the workplace.

“We choose to serve organizations that promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and assistance to the underserved,” said Tina Babel, Principal at Carmody MacDonald. “This includes, but is not limited to, the Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, Commercial Real Estate Women and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. We are helping these organizations bring about the cultural changes necessary to improve the St. Louis community.”

“A hallmark of our firm is the ease with which our attorneys can draw upon the multiple specialty practice areas we offer to provide legal services addressing virtually every aspect of clients’ business, individual, and litigation needs,” said Jerry Carmody. “This in turn is what attracts attorneys to work here, whether they are fresh out of law school, tired of working for larger firms or who want to bring their own practices into our collaborative environment.”

For more information, visit www.carmodymacdonald.com.