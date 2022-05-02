Carmody MacDonald P.C Hires HOA Attorney

Carmody MacDonald P.C. welcomes Kerri A. Mitchell to the firm. Kerri will spend the majority of her time working with the Homeowner and Condominium Association Practice Group. She previously served as an insurance defense counsel and represented a variety of clients, including municipalities, corporations, and small business owners in their litigation matters. Kerri received her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Saint Louis University School of Law after an undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

